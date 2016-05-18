Toure in talks with Inter boss Mancini

Yaya Toure's agent has confirmed that the Manchester City midfielder is in talks with Inter, though any move hinges on the Serie A club's ability to stump up the cash for a permanent switch.

Toure has been widely tipped to leave City after six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola - a coach he fell out with in his Barcelona days - set to take over from Manuel Pellegrini for 2016-17.

The Ivorian has long been linked with renewing his ties with former City manager Mancini, who recently talked up Toure as being a player the type of which Serie A has never seen.

And a summer switch could be on the cards, provided Inter match City's valuation, with a loan spell apparently off the table.

Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk told calciomercato.it: "We are talking with Mancini.

"We are still trying to find a solution with Manchester City, who want to sell Toure on a permanent basis, they are not interested in loaning him.



"I can't say if there are other clubs interested. He has a contract, however, nothing special. Inter? It's a good club."