Toure in talks with Inter boss Mancini
Inter could be set to add experienced midfielder Yaya Toure to their ranks, with talks over a move for apparently initiated.
Yaya Toure's agent has confirmed that the Manchester City midfielder is in talks with Inter, though any move hinges on the Serie A club's ability to stump up the cash for a permanent switch.
Toure has been widely tipped to leave City after six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola - a coach he fell out with in his Barcelona days - set to take over from Manuel Pellegrini for 2016-17.
The Ivorian has long been linked with renewing his ties with former City manager Mancini, who recently talked up Toure as being a player the type of which Serie A has never seen.
And a summer switch could be on the cards, provided Inter match City's valuation, with a loan spell apparently off the table.
Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk told calciomercato.it: "We are talking with Mancini.
"We are still trying to find a solution with Manchester City, who want to sell Toure on a permanent basis, they are not interested in loaning him.
"I can't say if there are other clubs interested. He has a contract, however, nothing special. Inter? It's a good club."
