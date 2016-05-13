Toure is unique - Mancini

Inter coach Roberto Mancini is seemingly keen to bring Yaya Toure to Serie A, insisting the league has never seen a player like him.

Toure is under contract at Manchester City - where Mancini managed Toure during his spell as boss from 2009 to 2013 - until June 2017 but his future has been the subject of much speculation ahead of Pep Guardiola's arrival as Manuel Pellegrini's replacement in the dugout at the Etihad Stadium.

Mancini's Inter have been one of the clubs linked with a potential move for the Ivory Coast international, who has received much criticism this season, particularly for his performances in the Champions League.

But Mancini told a news conference: "A player like him has never been seen in Italy.

"Some criticise him for the Champions League, but in Serie A there are no players like him."

Mancini's future at San Siro has also been under question following a season that has seen Inter fall to fourth in the table having set the pace at the top in the early stages of the Scudetto race.

But he is keen to remain at the club, saying: "I still have a year's contract. If the club and fans are happy, I'll stay. It's important to understand the situation.

"If we all keep working hard and working together, I think we'll be able to enjoy some success."