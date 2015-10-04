TP Mazembe 3 Al Merreikh 0: Comeback secures final berth

Mbwana Samatta scored twice to inspire TP Mazembe a 3-0 win at home to Al Merreikh and book a spot in the CAF Champions League final, having overturned a first-leg deficit.

The Sudanese outfit took a 2-1 advantage into the clash at the Stade du TP Mazembe, but Samatta put the hosts in charge by breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Two goals in two minutes then followed, with Samatta grabbing his second in the 69th minute before Roger Assale completed the scoring with 19 minutes to go.

TP Mazembe will now face USM Alger, who reached the final for the first time in their history by defeating Al Hilal of Sudan, in the showpiece decider.