Trabzonspor-Fenerbahce match abandoned after fan attacks official

An assistant referee was attacked by a fan in sickening scenes as Trabzonspor's Super Lig fixture at home to Fenerbahce was abandoned with a minute remaining on Sunday.

With second-placed Fener leading 4-0, one Trabzonspor supporter pushed and kicked assistant referee Volkan Bayarslan to the ground behind the goal, where the home fans were situated at Huseyin Avni Aker Stadium.

Security, riot police and even Trabzonspor goalkeeper Onur Kivrak attempted to stop another fan from chasing down the referee before players and officials fled the pitch.

Trabzonspor supporters had torn down the safety netting behind the goal moments earlier as objects were pelted on to the field.

"In the match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor in week 30 of the Spor Toto Super Lig, in the 89th minute assistant referee Volkan Bayarslan was assaulted," the Turkish Football Federation said in a statement.

"The on-field action was suspended by referee Bulent Yildirim.

"A decision on the result will be made by the league's board of directors."

Former Manchester United pair Robin van Persie and Nani had increased Fener's lead in the second half, following goals from team-mates Alper Potuk and Volkan Sen in the first 45 minutes.