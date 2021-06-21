Trae Coyle leaves Arsenal to join Lausanne-Sport

Winger Trae Coyle has left Arsenal to join Swiss club FC Lausanne–Sport on a permanent transfer.

The 20-year-old joined the Gunners’ academy at the age of eight but failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Gillingham, scoring twice in 13 Sky Bet League One outings.

“Everyone at the club wishes Trae all the best in the next stage of his career in Lausanne, and we thank him for his contribution to Arsenal,” read a statement on the Gunners’ website.