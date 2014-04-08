Tranmere's Moore admits misconduct charge

Moore was charged last week with multiple breaches of FA Rule E8(b), which relates to gambling on competitions in which one is involved or has an influence upon during the season in question.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed the news, and revealed that the League One outfit would be reviewing Moore's position over the next 24 hours.

The FA, meanwhile, confirmed that the 61-year-old has requested a personal hearing, a date for which is yet to be announced.

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling was fined £30,000 for breaches of the same rule last month, while Andros Townsend and Cameron Jerome have also been dealt punishments for similar offences.

The incidents prompted FA chairman Greg Dyke to reveal that the governing body was considering adopting a blanket ban on footballers betting on the sport - a system already in use in Scotland.