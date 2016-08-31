Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea seal Alonso signing as done deals pile up

Chelsea have completed the signing of Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina, while Manchester City sent a further three players out on loan.

Reports linking Alonso to Chelsea had grown in the past week, but after initially denying a deal was close on Monday, Fiorentina announced the transfer on Wednesday.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland left-back's switch was quickly followed by confirmation from Chelsea, who revealed a five-year contract has been signed.

Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge may not be Chelsea's final move of the day, with a sensational return for Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz confirmed to be on the brink of completion.

And here he is! Welcome to Chelsea, ! August 31, 2016

The Blues have allowed Juan Cuadrado to leave for Juventus in a three-year loan deal with the Italians paying €5million per season, while Christian Cuevas and Kenneth Omeruo have been sent out to Sint-Truidense and Alanyaspor respectively.

After the loan of Joe Hart to Torino was confirmed earlier today, City have since announced temporary moves for Samir Nasri to Sevilla and Eliaquim Mangala to Valencia.

Wilfried Bony is the other big-name departure from City, and he has been joined at Stoke City by another one-season signing in the form of Porto and Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi.

Jack Wilshere is expected to be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit, with Bournemouth thought to be leading the race to take the Arsenal man on loan for one year.

The Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) confirmed Sporting CP striker Islam Slimani had been granted permission to leave the international camp to undertake a medical with Leicester City.

A photo posted by on

Slimani is expected to become Leicester's record signing with a fee of £30million heavily reported, while Sporting team-mate Adrien Silva is also believed to be a target.

A move for the Portugal international could be aided by the arrival of Corinthians midfielder Elias in Lisbon, though his move is yet to be made official.

Tottenham have completed the signing of Georges-Kevin N'Koudou from Marseille, with Clinton N'Jie going the other way on loan.

Moussa Sow has returned to Fenerbahce on loan from Al Ahli, while Galatasaray have agreed a two-year deal with Nigel de Jong.

Besiktas have taken Caner Erkin on loan from Inter, despite the Turkey international only moving to San Siro in June, and Gokhan Inler is expected to follow having completed his medical.

Caner Erkin joins Beşiktaş JK on loan from Internazionale Milano! August 31, 2016

Wolves have snapped up Portugal international Ivan Cavaleiro from Monaco, who have also sent Elderson Echiejile on loan to Standard Liege, while Ligue 1 side Dijon have moved for Mehdi Abeid from Newcastle United.

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Adama Traore from Aston Villa, and Liverpool's Andre Wisdom will spend the remainder of the season at Red Bull Salzburg.

Alberto Bueno has swapped Porto for Granda in a loan deal, with Lica also leaving the Estadio do Dragao for a two-year contract at Nottingham Forest.