Transfer deadline day: Doumbia, Montoya and Fazio complete loan moves

Transfer deadline day has become dominated by the confirmation that Pep Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City at the end of the season, but a number of deals have been completed across Europe's major leagues.

Barcelona have sent Martin Montoya on loan to Real Betis after cancelling his deal with Inter, where he made just four appearances this season.

Seydou Doumbia has joined Newcastle on loan from Roma until the end of the season, with an option to make his move permanent, after manager Steve McClaren said he had been impressed by his performances for CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Everton are poised to sign Oumar Niasse from Lokomotiv Moscow after the striker arrived on Merseyside for a medical, while Aiden McGeady has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There could be a club record in the offing for Stoke City, who are hoping to complete a deal for Porto midfielder Giannelli Imbula reported to be worth just over £18million.

City have loaned Patrick Roberts to Scottish champions Celtic – who are also set to sign Colin Kazim-Richards from Feyenoord, pending a medical – while Bruno Zuculini has joined AEK Athens until June from Pellegrini's side.

Valencia confirmed they have signed Guilherme Siqueira on an 18-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid after he passed a medical, with Lucas Orban moving to La Liga rivals Levante until the end of the current campaign.

Nigel de Jong has been released from his contract by AC Milan after CEO Adriano Galliani previously confirmed the midfielder had been in talks with LA Galaxy, while former Milan defender Kevin Constant has joined Bologna on a free transfer.

Sampdoria have signed Fabio Quagliarella on loan from Torino with an obligation to buy, and the veteran striker could make his debut against his old club when they meet on Wednesday. Lucas Boye will arrive in Turin to replace him at the end of the season after a deal was struck with River Plate.

Napoli have loaned midfielder Josip Radosevic to Liga club Eibar, while Verona have signed Poland international Dominik Furman from Toulouse for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed he is not expecting to make any deadline-day signings, but confirmed Mathieu Debuchy and Serge Gnabry could well complete loan moves away from the club.

Tottenham have allowed Federico Fazio and Alex Pritchard to leave on loan deals to Sevilla and West Brom respectively and have sold Milos Veljkovic to Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

Remi Garde has ruled out the prospect of allowing Micah Richards to join Sunderland or Joleon Lescott to move to LA Galaxy, and is keeping his options open to any possible last-minute arrivals at Aston Villa.

The Bundesliga has been quiet but Switzerland international Josip Drmic has moved to Hamburg on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, and Federico Barba has left Empoli for Stuttgart on a short-term deal.