Trapattoni backs Ancelotti to outdo Guardiola at Bayern

Former Bayern Munich coach Giovanni Trapattoni has has backed compatriot Carlo Ancelotti to outperform former coach Pep Guardiola.

Ancelotti replaced Guardiola as the man in charge at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but Bayern have yet to really hit top gear under the Italian.

Bayern are level at the top of the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig on 24 points from 10 games and have already clinched a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

But Bayern's 1-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid and the three draws they have been held to in the Bundesliga showed there is still plenty of work for Ancelotti to do.

Trapattoni sees no reason for concern, though, and believes Ancelotti has every chance of winning the Champions League with Bayern, something Guardiola never achieved during his three years with the Bavarians.

"Bayern are already playing a different type of football under Carlo than under Guardiola," Trapattoni told Bild.

"Bayern will be even more dominant and successful under him.

"Carlo has a good chance of winning the Champions League with Bayern.

"Details will be decisive in the end."