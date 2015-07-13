Trapp targeting trophies and international call-up

After his move to Paris Saint-Germain, Kevin Trapp has revealed his ambitions to win silverware and earn a call up to the Germany national squad.

Trapp's move from Eintracht Frankfurt was announced last week, the goalkeeper agreeing terms on a five-year deal.

Having spent three seasons at Frankfurt, the 24-year-old has set his sights on winning trophies in the French capital, as well competing with Manuel Neuer on the international scene.

"PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world, I want to win trophies," said Trapp, who made his debut in Sunday's 3-0 friendly win over Wiener SK in Vienna.

"I know that [Salvatore] Sirigu is a great goalkeeper who won titles. I came to improve myself.

"I want to give the best of me to play in the starting XI, it is my goal. I know what I'm capable of and I have to work to get there.

"I am not intimidated by the great players of PSG, I also want to win titles. I do not know if I will be number one, the decision rests with the coach. There's no clause in my contract.

"The style of play of a goalkeeper has changed since Manuel Neuer at the World Cup. The keeper is an outfield player, who must anticipate a lot.

"My goal is to join the national team but Neuer is excellent, everyone knows that."