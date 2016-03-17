Treble beckons for Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona legend Xavi has backed Luis Enrique's squad to make history and replicate last season's domestic and European treble.

Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League ensured Barca's place in the last eight of the competition, the Catalan giants progressing 5-1 on aggregate.

As they edge closer to becoming the first side to retain the Champions League, Luis Enrique's side are also eight points clear at the top of La Liga and into the final of the Copa del Rey – where they will face Sevilla on May 22.

As well as captaining the side to glory last season, Xavi was also part of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning squad in 2008-09 and believes they can go all the way again.

"I saw both games against Arsenal. Barca is at a spectacular level," he is quoted as saying by Sport. "I think now [Barca] is the favourite to win it all, to win the treble.

"We know the Champions League is very complicated, but they are favourites. Now Barca are at a higher level to other teams.

"They are the best team in the world today."