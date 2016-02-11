Trelissac 0 Marseille 2: Fletcher opens account to seal quarter-final spot

Marseille overcame fourth-tier side Trelissac 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Thursday.

Having stunned Lille on penalties to progress into the last 16, Trelissac were handed an eye-catching home tie that offered the chance of another upset, but goals from Romain Alessandrini and Steven Fletcher instead set up a last-eight clash against Granville, who ply their trade in the fifth tier of French football.

Alessandrini's 33rd-minute strike – the Frenchman's eighth goal of the season in all competitions – put the Ligue 1 side in front against the minnows at the Stade Chaban-Delmas, with the assist provided by Fletcher on his first start for Marseille following a loan switch from Sunderland.

Fletcher then turned goalscorer with three minutes remaining, after being set up by Abdelaziz Barrada, as the Scotland international striker celebrated his first goal since the start of November.