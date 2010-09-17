Trezeguet keen to make France comeback

Blanc took over from Domenech after France's embarrassing first-round exit from the World Cup in South Africa.

"He knows me very well, as a player and as a person," Trezeguet, who has not played with Les Bleus since a 1-0 friendly win over England in 2008, told sports daily L'Equipe.

"If he needs me, I am here. If 'Lolo' calls me, I'm coming right away," added Trezeguet, who had a tense relationship with Domenech.

The 32-year-old striker, who won the 1998 World Cup with Blanc and scored the golden goal that earned France the Euro 2000 title, believes age is not a problem.

"If Louis Saha, who is 32, has been called up I think there is a possibility for all of us. The fact that Domenech is not the coach anymore changes a lot of things for me."

Trezeguet, who earned 71 caps and scored 34 goals, left Italy after a 10-year spell with Juventus to join promoted La Liga side Hercules Alicante.

"Lazio and Liverpool were interested... but after 10 years in Turin, I needed the sea and the sun. And the fact that my wife is from the region also played a part in my decision," said Trezeguet.

Laurent Blanc is set to name his squad for France's next two Euro qualifiers on September 30.

