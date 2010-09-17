Trezeguet keen to make France comeback
By app
PARIS - With Raymond Domenech out of the picture, David Trezeguet is ready to return to international football under new France coach Laurent Blanc, the Hercules Alicante striker said on Friday.
Blanc took over from Domenech after France's embarrassing first-round exit from the World Cup in South Africa.
"He knows me very well, as a player and as a person," Trezeguet, who has not played with Les Bleus since a 1-0 friendly win over England in 2008, told sports daily L'Equipe.
"If he needs me, I am here. If 'Lolo' calls me, I'm coming right away," added Trezeguet, who had a tense relationship with Domenech.
The 32-year-old striker, who won the 1998 World Cup with Blanc and scored the golden goal that earned France the Euro 2000 title, believes age is not a problem.
"If Louis Saha, who is 32, has been called up I think there is a possibility for all of us. The fact that Domenech is not the coach anymore changes a lot of things for me."
Trezeguet, who earned 71 caps and scored 34 goals, left Italy after a 10-year spell with Juventus to join promoted La Liga side Hercules Alicante.
"Lazio and Liverpool were interested... but after 10 years in Turin, I needed the sea and the sun. And the fact that my wife is from the region also played a part in my decision," said Trezeguet.
Laurent Blanc is set to name his squad for France's next two Euro qualifiers on September 30.
