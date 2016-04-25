Trezeguet praises historic Juventus

Ex-France striker David Trezeguet hailed Juventus after his former club collected a fifth straight Serie A title.

Trezeguet won back-to-back Scudetti in 2001-02 and 2002-03 during his decade in Turin but the 38-year-old marvelled at the feat achieved by Massimiliano Allegri's current crop.

On the back of their 2-1 win against rivals Fiorentina on Sunday, Juventus were able to start their celebrations when Roma defeated nearest challengers Napoli 1-0 on Monday - making the Old Lady's 12-point lead unassailable.

The remarkable run matches the five consecutive Serie A crowns Juventus concluded in 1934-35 and Trezeguet believes Allegri's squad, the nucleus of which began this streak under Antonio Conte, have earned their place in history.

"This Juventus is really interesting," he told Omnisport. "Five scudettos in a row is a great achievement.

"Credit goes to the players and the managers. I think this team are making history today.

"Of course, any club winning five titles makes history but during this season Juventus proved to be by far the strongest."

Juventus' dominance over the season is all the more impressive considering they won three of their first 10 Serie A matches this term, dropping only two points in the subsequent 25 league outings.

They fell to Bayern Munich at the last-16 stage of the Champions League and former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta believes Juve must do more in their efforts abroad to match the stature of his old employers.

Costacurta played for Milan in five of their seven successful Champions League campaigns and also collected three runners-up medals during a 20-year association with the club.

Juventus have two European titles to their name and last season's defeat to Barcelona was the sixth time they have come off on the losing side in a final.

"There is still a difference in Europe [between Juventus and Milan], Costacurta told Omnisport. "Juventus have achieved something legendary within Italian borders.

"My Milan in almost 20 years reached the Champions League final eight times, winning 5 of them.

"To go really down in history like we did, Juventus have to reach at least some more Champions League finals."