Trezeguet urges Morata to stay at Juventus

Former Juventus forward David Trezeguet has urged Alvaro Morata to stay in Italy if he wants to continue to grow as a footballer.

Morata, 23, has established himself as a key figure in the Juventus line-up since his switch from Real Madrid in 2014.

However, reports claim the La Liga club are keen to use their buy-back option on Morata before next season, while Chelsea are also among those apparently interested in the Spaniard.

But Trezeguet believes Morata needs to stay in the Serie A with Juventus if he wants to become a world-class player.

"Morata finds himself in a good and important [transfer] market. For him he does not only depend on Juventus," the former France international said.

"He has grown a lot in Turin and he has to stay at Juventus if he wants to keep growing.

"Unfortunately, it is Real Madrid who decides his future."

Morata is in France preparing for Euro 2016 as Spain look to win a third successive European crown.

"I see him doing well, and I think Spain are in a phase of change," Trezeguet, who won Euro 2000 with France, added. "They have a mix of older and younger players.

"Morata is part of those youngsters who want to turn themselves into great footballers."