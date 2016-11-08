Trigueros extends Villarreal deal until 2022

Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros extended his stay with the LaLiga high-flyers until 2022.

Trigueros, a reported Everton target earlier in the year, already had a deal until 2020, but signed on for an additional two seasons on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old joined the club six years ago and has worked his way through the ranks, making his first-team debut in 2012.

Villarreal have made an impressive start to the season, sitting third in LaLiga after winning six of their opening 11 games.

Trigueros has two goals and an assist, having played every minute of the league campaign so far.