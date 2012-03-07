Trophy Tour launched with hotel room hoax

Heineken® set up an imaginative hoax to find out exactly what football fans would do if they got closer to the Trophy than they'd ever imagined.

The prank, which was secretly filmed in a hotel with hidden cameras, delivered some amazing and unexpected outcomes.

Heineken's victims believed they were checking in as normal to the hotel.

But when they entered their room they were met by an unexpected guest – the real UEFA Champions League Trophy – and hidden cameras captured their reactions.

The Trophy's first exotic destination in this year’s UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, the sixth Heineken® has undertaken, is Mexico City before it moves on to Guadalajara. The Trophy will then start its African journey travelling from Dar-es-Salaam to Mombasa and Nairobi and ending its tour in Shanghai, China.

As the Trophy travels around the world, fans will be able to take photos with the legendary cup, thanks to Heineken.

Accompanying the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour this year will be two Heineken® legendary ambassadors - former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar who will be with the Trophy in Mexico and former Dutch legend Ruud Gullit who will be travelling with the Trophy in Kenya and Shanghai.

Well-known UEFA ambassadors will also join the tour, including two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Christian Karembeu in Mexico, Chelsea legend Celestine Babayaro in Kenya and Dutch footballing hero Ronald de Boer in China.

Hans Erik Tuijt, Heineken’s Brand Activation Manager commented: "Each UEFA Champions League season, Heineken® strives to ignite fans conversations. This year's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour launch brings football fans around the world closer to action enabling them to interact with Heineken and the tournament. As we get closer to the final, we will continue to engage with fans by offering legendary experiences."

Commenting on the Trophy Tour, David Taylor, UEFA Events S.A. CEO, said: "The UEFA Champions League has a long and distinguished heritage and is the pinnacle of European club football. The Trophy Tour really demonstrates the true global reach and appeal of the UEFA Champions League.

"We are delighted that together with Heineken we can reward the passion and dedication of football fans around the world by taking the trophy to them."