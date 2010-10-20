Troubled Bayern enjoying European success

"Now we might not even need another point to qualify for the round of 16," said beaming club president Uli Hoeness after two own goals by CFR Cluj gifted Bayern a 3-2 win over the Romanians on Tuesday, their third out of three games in the competition.

"Even to top the group we will probably just need one more win out of our last three games," Hoeness said of last season's Champions League runners-up who top the group on nine points.

Bayern are eager to wrap up qualification for the next round as soon as possible to focus on the Bundesliga where their worst start to a season sees them languishing in 10th place afte eight games - 10 points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

With wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben out for several more weeks, Bayern also had to compensate for the absence of captain Mark van Bommel, strikers Ivica Olic and Miroslav Klose as well as defender Daniel van Buyten among others.

Coach Louis van Gaal had only 18 players at his disposal on Tuesday but saw striker Mario Gomez, who last year became the Bundesliga's most expensive signing, score against Cluj after his hat-trick in a 3-0 home win over Hanover 96 at the weekend.

"You can sense that the insecurity of the last weeks is still there," said defender Philipp Lahm. "But the good thing is we showed we can keep winning even with so many injuries."