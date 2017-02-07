Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel is confident Mario Gotze will rediscover his best form sooner rather than later and become a key figure at Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international returned to Dortmund ahead of the 2016-17 campaign after an underwhelming three-year spell with Bayern Munich, but has been unable to live up to the high expectations for now.

Gotze, 24, has netted just once in 11 Bundesliga appearances this term and has had to settle for a spot on the bench in all of Dortmund's games since the mid-season break.

Nevertheless, Tuchel has stressed the attacking midfielder should not be written off and needs time to get back to his best after a difficult period.

"I am convinced that we will need Mario at some stage," Tuchel stated at a news conference ahead of the DFB-Pokal game against Hertha Berlin.

"There are no problems between us. It is just a decision I have made. Others have a bit more confidence right now. Mario is lacking confidence a bit. But he will get his chance and prove his worth.

"There is a lot of attention for what he does, but I do not think this helps him.

"What we need now is patience, diligence and hard work."

Gotze is being plagued by minor injury problems ahead of Wednesday's clash at Signal Iduna Park and could miss the round of 16 clash.

"He has some muscular problems and missed Tuesday's training," Tuchel added.

"It will be tight if he can play against Hertha."