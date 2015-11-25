Tuchel demands Dortmund response

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel has called on his team to show a strong reaction after their 3-1 loss to Hamburg last time out.

Following the shock Bundesliga defeat last Friday, Dortmund travel to Krasnodar to play in the Europa League on Thursday and will be without key attacking trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Marco Reus.

Tuchel revealed Aubameyang and Reus were not being risked due to minor fitness concerns, while Kagawa is being rested after a heavy amount of travelling with Japan.

Despite three regular first-teamers being out and Dortmund's spot in the last 32 already secured prior to the game in Russia, the ex-Mainz boss put pressure on his side to show a response to their previous outing.

"I expect a significant reaction to the game in Hamburg," said Tuchel.

"We expect to see more intensity and more passion. To win this game we will need to have passion and play with full conviction.

"I do not want anyone to think that we didn't take those players with us because we would assume it would be an easy match."

Tuchel did not look for excuses after a poor defensive display in the match with Hamburg, saying his players only have themselves to blame for making individual errors.

"It is not about the system, it is not about bad luck - it is us," he said.

"We must be vigilant. We need to keep our awareness up - especially immediately after we lose possession. We cannot afford to lose focus at that level."