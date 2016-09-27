Tuchel: Dortmund can still get better

Thomas Tuchel was quick to stress Borussia Dortmund can still get better after recording a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga side put in a strong performance at Signal Iduna Park, but eventually needed a late goal from Andre Schurrle to salvage a draw.

Tuchel was pleased to see his side fight back twice, but feels they still have plenty of room for improvement.

"We are not completely happy because we feel we can still play better," Tuchel told reporters.

"It does not feel like a victory just because we equalised so late. Maybe there was more in it for us. But we are happy to have at least salvaged a point. I think it's a deserved draw.

"We deserved to grab the lead in the first half, but we somehow did not go up. We should have scored more in the first half.

"We then lost control a bit after the break. We were a bit too depressed at half-time that it was only 1-1. Madrid gained confidence a bit and we suffered. It is always difficult to come back from a deficit and it is even harder to come back a second time. That's why I am satisfied.

"We have some young players and they need this experience. We trust in our young players."

Schurrle, meanwhile, was pleased with his side's performance and stressed their comeback will help Dortmund's young team develop.

"We started very well and found enough space for our game," he added.

"But in the final third, we took the wrong decisions.

"If you come back twice against Real Madrid, that's a nice feeling. That will help the team to grow together."