Tuchel lauds calm Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel praised his team for staying calm in their hard-fought 3-1 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Bundesliga's second-placed team needed an 80th-minute goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan to level proceedings before Adrian Ramos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck to thwart the 10-man visitors.

Tuchel said not panicking was crucial for his men, who are eight points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich and 15 clear of Hertha Berlin in third.

"We gave a lot physically. I am pleased that we remained calm, but played at a good tempo and raised the pressure on our opponent," he said.

"Then of course you have to score as well to lift your mood, that of the players and the fans."

Ramos headed in a cross from Lukasz Piszczek to put Dortmund ahead five minutes after Mkhitaryan's equaliser.

Sebastian Rudy, who opened the scoring for Hoffenheim in the first half to initially mark his 26th birtdhay in style, was sent off just before the hour mark.

Tuchel said Hoffenheim were a better side than their second-bottom position in the table suggested.

"It was a great feeling and Adrian's was a great goal to witness. It was a very important win and a good win," he said.

"We know what we achieved and are very pleased with the result.

"Hoffenheim are playing a lot better than they were four weeks ago and their position of second to last in the table is not an accurate reflection of the team's abilities."