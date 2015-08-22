Tuchel not planning to sign right-back

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel insists the club are not looking to sign a right-back, despite their injury problems at the position.

Lukasz Piszczek is out with a hip injury and Erik Durm is also on the sidelines ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga game at Ingolstadt.

However, Tuchel is refusing to rush into the transfer market to remedy the problem.

"I didn't say that we will sign a right-back because that's definitely not the plan," Tuchel said.

"We rely on the speedy recovery of Piszczek and Durm. Therefore there is no need at the moment. But it change very quickly at any position, we hope not."

Dortmund hammered Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 in their opening league game last weekend before coming from 3-0 down to beat Odd 4-3 in the UEFA Europa League play-off round first leg on Thursday.

Ingolstadt made a promising start to life in the top flight by claiming a 1-0 success at Mainz and Tuchel is not underestimating Ralph Hasenhuttl's men

Tuchel added: "The team have scored many goals and therefore they deserved the promotion.

"In the first game they have won in Mainz. This is a very difficult and complicated game. They played with the same team that has played even in the second division. This shows that they have confidence in their team and that there is great confidence between the coach and the team.

"I expect a very strong opponent and a very intense match."