Tuchel not satisfied with Dortmund's season

Thomas Tuchel insisted he was not satisfied with Borussia Dortmund's season after his side finished 10 points behind champions Bayern Munich due to a 2-2 draw with Cologne on the final day of the campaign.

A late deflected Marco Reus free-kick ensured Dortmund went the whole season unbeaten at Signal Iduna Park, with Anthony Modeste and Milos Jojic pegging the hosts back after Gonzalo Castro's opener.

Dortmund have also reached the final of the DFB-Pokal, facing Bayern in Berlin next Saturday, but Tuchel said he is not pleased with his team's overall performance.

"I am not satisfied that Bayern are now 10 points away, the gap should not have been so big," Tuchel said.

"I am very worried about our ability to compete. We are a long way off and it is self-inflicted."

Dortmund set a new club record for both goals scored in a Bundesliga season (82) and home points collected (45), but Tuchel felt his side could have achieved more.

"It is a shame that the season felt finished after the 32nd game day," he said. "We stopped playing to the limit. We must find our form and improve our attitude.

"We can win the cup only in the absolute top form. I am happy with the point today."