Tuchel pleased with Dortmund showing

Thomas Tuchel declared himself satisfied after Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw at PAOK.

The German side dominated for much of the encounter, but were behind for a long stretch after Robert Mak gave the hosts the lead.

Yet they fought impressively throughout and ultimately earned a share of the Europa League Group C spoils through Gonzalo Castro's fortuitous leveller.

That goal meant Dortmund avoided heading into the weekend's crucial Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich on the back of a defeat - much to the delight of their head coach.

"I'm very satisfied," said Tuchel. "It was a great team performance. We were great in the first half-hour.

"Then we conceded the goal out of nowhere. We were then completely dominant. We have allowed almost no shot on goal until the 80th minute,

"But we know our pace and quality can play a key role at the end of the game."

Castro, meanwhile, was feeling mixed emotions.

He added: "We can be satisfied, but still annoyed at two missed points. We had enough chances for a second goal."