Tuchel sees the bigger picture after Dortmund draw

After seeing Borussia Dortmund surrender their 100 per cent start to the season against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, Thomas Tuchel called for calm in his post-match assessment.

Dortmund had won all 11 games under Tuchel but needed a second-half Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike to earn a share of the points at the Rhein-Neckar Arena following Sebastian Rudy's opener.

It leaves Dortmund two points off Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Tuchel was frustrated by his side's lack of conviction.

However, the former Mainz boss cautioned against being overly downbeat.

"We were not really concrete in our game, we did not have the composure to be really dangerous," he told reporters.

"The second half was great. We created many good opportunities, which normally would have been enough to win.

"We were not determined enough but we have to be careful and we should not feel like losers today, because we aren't.

"It is matchday six and we drew for the first time."