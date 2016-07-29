Tuchel: Transfer market has gone cash crazy

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel feels the transfer market has gone "crazy" and has lamented the inflated fees in the modern game.

Juventus this week secured the services of Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for €90 million, while Manchester United are believed to be willing to pay €120m to re-sign Paul Pogba.

Tuchel believes recent developments are damaging for football and thinks the sport is at risk of alienating supporters if things do not change.

"The transfer market has gone crazy," Tuchel told reporters. "The transfer fees that are being paid are out of control.

"The people who come to the stadiums to watch a game can no longer relate to it. We have to be very careful not to lose touch with the fans. We will lose the fans if football is all about the money. Football should be a show for normal people and for children.

"There is too much money around in the game. It's only a matter of time before things really get out of control.

"Dortmund are keeping both feet on the ground and we are following our own path. We will not try to control what we cannot influence."