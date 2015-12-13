Tuchel urges Dortmund to remain relentless

Thomas Tuchel has urged his Borussia Dortmund players to remain relentless in the Bundesliga after Eintracht Frankfurt were dispatched 4-1 at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund remain five points off leaders Bayern Munich after securing their third successive league victory thanks to strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mats Hummels and Adrian Ramos, following Alexander Meier’s early opener for the visitors, who had Slobodan Medojevic sent off for two bookable offences.

Tuchel, who enjoyed the best start made by any coach to life at Dortmund with victories in his first 11 games in charge after succeeding Jurgen Klopp, has turned his club’s fortunes around following a difficult 2014-15 campaign, and the four-goal haul against Frankfurt extends Borussia’s remarkable record of scoring at least twice in every domestic home match this term.

However, the 42-year-old wants his team to avoid complacency as they aim to stay within reach of defending champions Bayern.

He said: "I have a good feeling when I look at how many points we have, how many goals we scored, but I don't look where other teams stand.

"The best of the best show us every day, that you have to be relentless.

"I'm pleased with our match. We played with determination, but also with creativity and sharpness in our last home match this year.

"This match will obviously give us confidence for Augsburg and Cologne."

Tuchel will be left to sweat over the fitness of Marco Reus after Dortmund’s talismanic forward was substituted due to injury before half-time.

The extent of Reus’s problem is not yet known and Tuchel is hoping that the problem is not serious.

"I'm very sad that Marco picked up an injury again. We didn't see it coming. It was a lot of fun to watch him play football,” he said.

"He has a pain in the abductor area. This is a big downer."