Tuchel wants winning Mainz return

Thomas Tuchel will not go easy on former side Mainz when Borussia Dortmund travel to the Coface Arena on Friday.

The 42-year-old led Mainz to the highest Bundesliga finish in their history in 2010-11, taking fifth position in the top flight.

Tuchel departed the club after five years in 2014 before replacing fellow ex-Mainz man Jurgen Klopp at the Signal Iduna Park ahead of this season.

However, despite his history with Mainz, the Dortmund boss is of course now keen to see his current team return to winning ways following a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich last time out.

"It is a game that I want to win. We know Mainz very well. It is an extraordinary situation which I am looking forward to," Tuchel said in a press conference.

"The aim is to quickly find the best expression of ourselves after the international break.

"Mainz has become a second home. It was an extraordinary time - both professionally and personally.

"It is a bit weird to go back there and stay in a hotel. I have had to fulfil many requests for tickets."

Criticism from Mainz president Harald Strutz over the nature of his departure has apparently not affected Tuchel, who is in no doubt that he was right to leave the club.

"I am not annoyed about it. The statements say more about Harald Strutz than they do about me," he added.

"I was firmly convinced that it was the right decision.

"I cannot imagine that the fans have reservations about me."

Tuchel confirmed that fullback Marcel Schmelzer is unlikely to feature on Friday as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain.

"He [Schmelzer] is doing well, but unfortunately it is not enough for tomorrow," Tuchel explained.