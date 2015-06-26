Tuchel's Dortmund open against Monchengladbach

Thomas Tuchel's Bundesliga journey with Borussia Dortmund gets under way against Borussia Monchengladbach, while new-boys Ingolstadt will travel to Mainz on the opening weekend of the season.

The schedule for the 2015-16 campaign was released on Friday, with champions Bayern Munich already confirmed as getting their defence under way at home on Friday 14 August. Pep Guardiola's side welcome last year's relegation play-off survivors Hamburg for their first match.

Tuchel took over from Jurgen Klopp in May and will contest his first Klassiker against Bayern in early October, before facing former club Mainz in the following round. A first derby with Schalke comes in November.

Mainz are the opposition for Ingolstadt's first top-flight clash - the 2.Bundesliga champions having broken new ground when gaining promotion last term.

Darmstadt were also promoted and will end their 33-year absence from the Bundesliga at home to Hannover.

Wolfsburg - Bayern's closest challengers last term - open against Eintracht Frankfurt, who have Armin Veh back at the helm, while new Schalke boss Andre Breitenreiter sees his side travel to Werder Bremen on the opening weekend.

Bremen welcome rivals Hamburg for the first Nordderby of the campaign on the final weekend in November.

Pal Dardai's first full season in charge at Hertha Berlin begins against Augsburg, with Cologne travelling to Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen welcoming Hoffenheim in the other round-one matches.