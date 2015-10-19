Tuculet expects Aguero to join Maradona at semi-final

Argentina full-back Joaquin Tuculet has revealed he expects Sergio Aguero to join Diego Maradona in attending Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final with Australia.

A superb 43-20 win over Ireland last weekend secured Argentina's place in the last four of a World Cup for the second time in their history.

Argentina football legend Maradona has already attended their Pool C clash with Tonga and celebrated with the team in the changing room following the 45-16 victory.

Maradona, who helped Argentina to football World Cup glory in 1986 in brilliant and controversial fashion, promised to return to England if the Pumas saw off Ireland to make the semis.

And Tuculet is hoping Maradona and the 54-year-old's former son-in-law Aguero, sidelined from Manchester City's derby with Manchester United on Sunday, can offer a helping hand with their support.

"I was already in [the Etihad Stadium] to see [Aguero] play and he can call me now," Tuculet said of his relationship with the Argentina striker.

"We have a very good relationship with the Argentina football players and we're happy for them to come and see us."