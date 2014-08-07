Turkey return touches Atletico's Turan

Turan, 27, moved to Spain from his homeland Turkey in 2011, having appeared 127 times in the Super Lig for powerhouses Gala.

His departure to La Liga earned Galatasaray €12 million, and Turan said the 0-0 draw in Izmir was an emotional contest.

"It has been a very happy day for me day because Galatasaray is my home. It was a very special match despite being a friendly because there was a spectacular atmosphere," Turan said.

The friendly was organised as a fundraiser for the families of the 301 people who died in the Soma mine disaster in May.

Turan, a Turkey international with 72 caps, said the meaning was not lost on the fans.

"I was very moved, but when the match started I focused on the game, which was what I most cared for," he said.