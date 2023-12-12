Turkish club president only wanted to 'spit in face' of referee he hospitalised - with all football in Turkey stopped 'indefinitely'

All football in Turkey has been suspended indefinitely after a referee was physically assaulted by a club president on Monday night, during a top-flight game between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor.

Following a last-gasp equaliser from Rizespor, MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca ran onto the pitch at the full-time whistle to approach referee Halil Umut Meler. A shocking act of violence followed, with Koca striking Meler on the cheekbone, sending the Champions League-level official to the ground.

Several others started assaulting Meler with kicks while he lay prone on the ground, before a large group of players, coaching staff and security intervened to help the referee back to his feet and escort him to safety.

MKE Ankaragücü Kulübü Başkanı Faruk Koca, Çaykur Rizespor maçından sonra hakem Halil Umut Meler'e sahanın içinde yumruk attı.Hakem Umut Meler yere düştüğünde Koca’nın yanındaki kişiler bu sefer tekme ile vurmaya devam ettiler. Halil Umut Meler’e yapılan saldırı kabul… pic.twitter.com/Xg72LoAKwtDecember 11, 2023 See more

Meler was taken to hospital, where he is likely to remain until at least Wednesday due to swelling on his face and the neck brace he has to wear.

“The bleeding in Meler’s left eye started to decrease” and there will be no permanent damage," said Mehmet Yorubulut, chief doctor of Acibadem hospital. “The fracture there will gradually heal. There is no brain damage."

The state-owned Anadolu news agency also reported that Koca threatened Meler while attacking him, with Meler highlighting the extent of the attack.

“Faruk Koca punched me under my left eye; I fell to the ground," Meler said. "While I was on the ground, other people kicked me in the face and other parts of my body many times.

“Koca said to me and my colleagues, ‘I will finish you.’ Addressing me, he said, ‘I will kill you.’"

Meler was punched by the president at the end of the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result of the attack, the Turkish FA has decided to stop football at all levels in the nation.

"The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely," Turkish FA [TFF] chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told a news conference. "This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football."

Koca, meanwhile, has been formally arrested along with two others for "injuring a public official", according to justice minister, Yilmaz Tunc. Koca reportedly claimed in court that he hadn't intended to attack the referee - all he wanted to do was simply "spit in his face".

“This incident developed due to the wrong decisions and provocative behaviour of the referee. My aim was to react verbally to the referee and spit in his face,” Koca told the court, according to the Demiroren news agency.

TFF also plan to severely punish Ankaragucu for the incident, with penalties discussed in meetings starting on Tuesday.

TFF chairman Buyukeksi added: "Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility.

"[Ankaragucu] and its managers will be punished most severely."

Meler now remains in hospital until at least Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

More stories

The Premier League are passing a 'Chelsea law', stopping Todd Boehly's Blues from billion-pound spending sprees.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are putting five stars up for sale in January, but Erik ten Hag still has the ability to veto them.