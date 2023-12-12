Manchester United report: FIVE stars up for sale – but Erik ten Hag will still veto sales

Manchester United are ready to move five players on, with manager Erik ten Hag prepared to block sales that he doesn't approve of.

The next two fixtures are pivotal for the Dutchman, with Bayern Munich up next in the Champions League before a trip to Anfield at the weekend to face Liverpool. Manchester United are once again in crisis and are facing a busy January in the transfer market, with big stars set to leave.

Now, the Guardian has confirmed claims from The Independent that three stars are up for sale in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Casemiro – but added that there are two more set to be made available in the coming weeks.

Casemiro is one of several Manchester United stars up for the chop (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

According to the report, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial will both be moved on as soon as possible.

Fans at Old Trafford sarcastically cheered the United manager's decision to take French striker Martial off in the defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, in a savage indictment of where his United career is now. The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed recently that an option to extend Martial's stay will not be exercised this summer.

"The Old Trafford hierarchy are expected to let the 28-year-old forward leave as a free agent next summer – unless suitable offers from suitors arrive in January," Ornstein claimed. "If United decline to take up Martial’s option, the forthcoming transfer window would present the last chance for them to generate a fee for him while overseas clubs will be able to negotiate with him from January 1."

Van de Beek, meanwhile, perhaps hoped that he could be integrated into Ten Hag's plans when his former Ajax manager arrived – but the signing of Mason Mount and emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has further buried him in the pecking order.

Anthony Martial is destined to leave Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the insistence that sales will be made in order to reinvest, the report from the Guardian states that Ten Hag "will not countenance any sale if it weakens his squad".

Van de Beek was reportedly offered on loan to French side Lorient over the summer – a move that he turned down. United are sixth in the table but have lost seven times this season.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.