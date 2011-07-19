Turkish Super Cup postponed due to probe

Federation chairman Mehmet Ali Aydinlar said it was expecting to start receiving prosecutors' documents regarding the probe on Wednesday and the federation would then reach a decision on when the new season will start.

A Turkish court has already jailed pending trial 31 people, including the chairman of champions Fenerbahce and the coach and deputy chairman of Besiktas on charges of match fixing which have plunged preparations for the new season into chaos.

"The July 31 Super Cup match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas has been postponed," Aydinlar told reporters after a meeting of federation executives. He did not say when the match will be played.

The league season was originally scheduled to begin on August 5 but a postponement is one of the options open to the federation as it weighs up its response to the match-fixing allegations.

Fenerbahce, one of the club's at the centre of the police investigation, are set to play in the lucrative Champions League along with runners-up Trabzonspor.

However, the federation has the authority to ban clubs from competitions or relegate them.