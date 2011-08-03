Twente coach Adriaanse eyes Barcelona style

Adriaanse, 64, returns to the Dutch league with Twente Enschede after winning championships with Porto and Red Bull Salzburg.

He succeeds Michel Preud'homme, who won the Dutch cup with Twente and finished second behind champions Ajax Amsterdam last season.

Twente have finished in the top two in the last three years, with their maiden title in 2010. They are seeking not only to maintain their position at the top but also to display 'total-football' and with Adriaanse they have signed the right man.

"The ideal scenario is to create a team that approaches the way Barcelona plays. And the squad I found in Enschede is perfect to chase my goals," Adriaanse told reporters.

"Dutch teams aim to play like that as it is the way players are educated but it starts with the coach, you have to instruct your team well," he added.

Ajax won their first championship in seven years last May coached by Frank de Boer who replaced Martin Jol midway through the season.

De Boer considers his team as favourite for the title though with Dutch international keeper Maarten Stekelenburg already sold to Rome a lot depends on what happens before the end of the transfer window.

PSV Eindhoven celebrated their last title in 2008 and are suffering financial woes after missing Champions League revenue for three straight years.

PSV have invested 18 million euros in two young talented and skilled Dutch internationals Georginio Wijnaldum and Kevin Strootman along with Belgian Dries Mertens to rejuvenate their squad.

Ronald Koeman has taken over at Feyenoord while elder brother Erwin returns to the Dutch league at Utrecht for the first time since 2007 when he left Feyenoord to coach Hungary for two years.

Ronald Koeman won the Dutch championship as player and coach with Ajax and PSV but to repeat that trick with a young inexperienced Feyenoord squad requires more than just a 'big' name as coach.

Feyenoord start the season on Friday away at neighbours Excelsior Rotterdam. Twente, Ajax and PSV will be in action on Sunday, travelling to NAC Breda, Graafschap Doetinchem and AZ Alkmaar respectively.