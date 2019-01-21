Twitter photo proves Liverpool star James Milner was sent off by his former PE teacher

Photo credit: Chris Fozard, Rich Callaghan, Richard Ants Lee

The Premier League clash at Anfield was far from the first time that the pair had crossed paths, as Moss taught Milner while he was at Westbrook Lane Primary School in Leeds.

England midfielder Milner, who lined up at right-back during the 4-3 win over Palace, was shown a second yellow card by his former mentor in the 89th minute.

Photographic evidence has since been produced proving their link from almost 20 years ago, which has been verified by the Premier League.

Milner, who has scored five goals in 26 appearances for Liverpool this season, will now be absent for visit of Leicester in the Premier League next Wednesday.

The victory over Palace helped Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain a four-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the league standings.