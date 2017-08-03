Twitter reacts to Neymar's €222m PSG move

It is the jaw-dropping deal that has stunned world football after Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG met Neymar's €222million release clause to lure the 25-year-old Brazil international to the French capital in a world-record transfer.

On Thursday, Neymar signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €30m annually.

Neymar – set to wear the number 10 shirt for PSG – will be presented in Paris on Friday.

And footballers, both past and present, have reacted to the incredible transfer on Twitter.

Wearing No. 10 for PSG, . Has a nice ring to it, don't you think?! August 3, 2017

Bem vindo meu amigo ! August 3, 2017

How are UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations holding up these days?August 3, 2017

Congratulations , good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! August 3, 2017

Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa ! Ha sido un placer compartir momentos contigo!! Que seas muy feliz! Un fuerte abrazo !!! August 3, 2017

Best of luck in your new adventure bro! I'll never forget all the great times we've had in these last three years together. Big hug!! August 3, 2017