Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, 20 and 29 respectively, have been remanded in custody over the attack of a Liverpool supporter.
Two Italian men have been remanded in custody over the alleged attack of a Liverpool supporter.
Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, 20 and 29 respectively, were charged following the incident, which happened outside The Albert pub near Anfield shortly before kick-off in Tuesday's Champions League tie with Roma.
Serious head injuries were sustained by the victim, a 53-year-old man, who is being treated in a local hospital.
Lombardi and Sciusco appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded in custody. They will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on May 24.
Liverpool will meet with relevant stakeholders in Rome in the hope of assuring fan safety during the return leg of the semi-final, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
The family of Sean Cox, 53, from County Meath, Ireland - who is in a critical condition following an incident in on Tuesday, 24 April - has issued the following statement: April 26, 2018
