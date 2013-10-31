UAE Pro League Wrap: Al Ahli hold six-point lead

Efforts from Hugo Viana and Grafite sandwiched a strike from Yousef Jaber, with Grafite having to strike again after Marcelinho's leveller.

Al Shabab remain in second place on goal difference after coming from behind to beat Ajman 3-1. Edgar Silva netted twice to secure the three points and ensure they stayed ahead of Al Sharjah in the table.

Third-placed Al Sharjah cruised to a 2-1 victory over 10-man Al Wahda on Wednesday as Mauricio Ramos and Ahmed Khamis found the back of the net, while the visitors had Hussain Fadhel sent off with seven minutes to play.

Goals from Asamoah Gyan, Omar Abdulrahman and Fares Juma helped Al Ain record a 3-2 victory over Al Nasr, as they jumped above their opponents into fourth place.

Ibrahima Toure and Eder Luis had kept Al Nasr in the game, but Fares' last-minute winner saw the points go to the hosts.

Bottom of the table Al Shaab fell to their fifth defeat of the season as they were beaten 5-2 by Emirates – Jair netting twice for 11th placed team as they ended a run of four games without a win.

Al Wasl had Mohamed Naser to thank as they ended a run of two consecutive defeats with a 2-1 victory over Al Dhafra, the forward netting twice in 12 second-half minutes to take the victory.

The final match of the round saw Al Jazira entertain Dubai, and the visitors produced a spirited second-half display to earn a 2-2 draw having been 2-0 down at half time.