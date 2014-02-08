UAE Pro League Wrap: Al Ahli win, Al Jazira slip up

Brazilian attacker Ciel gave the visitors the advantage after 12 minutes with his 10th league goal of the season, only for midfielder Oybek Kilichev to equalise seven minutes later.

However, Chilean midfielder Luis Antonio Jimenez ensured victory for Al Ahli in the second half, the 29-year-old restoring their lead two minutes after the interval before wrapping things up on 72 minutes.

That win extended Al Ahli's lead at the summit following Al Jazira's 1-0 defeat to Ajman, which came courtesy of a 56th-minute strike from Ivorian forward Boris Kabi.

Al Shabab leapforgged Al Jazira into second place with a 1-0 success over Al Wasl.

The hosts needed a late penalty to seal a 10th league win of the campaign, Colombian Carlos Villanueva converting from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

Al Ain made it five league games without defeat as the defending champions secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Dubai.

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan scored a double to put the visitors in charge and Yassine El Ghanassy applied the gloss on a fine performance with his first goal for the club.

Al Sharjah's AFC Champions League hopes suffered a setback with a 2-2 draw at Al Dhafra, which leaves Paulo Bonamigo's side two points adrift of the top three.

Midfielder Ahmed Khamis scored twice for Al Sharjah in the first half either side of a penalty from Al Dhafra's Makhete Diop, who ensured a share of the spoils with a second equaliser after 61 minutes.

Elsewhere, Al Nasr drew 0-0 with Emirates, who were reduced to 10 men four minutes from time when defender Masoud Sulaiman was dismissed for a second bookable offence.