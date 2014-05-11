UAE Pro League Wrap: Al Jazira clinch third spot

Coach Walter Zenga rested several key players ahead of their crucial Champions League last-16 second leg at Al Ain on Tuesday, a tie in which they are 2-1 down from the first meeting.



Sharjah looked set to put in a defensive display as they invited pressure on to themselves in the first half but Sultan Berghush broke the deadlock with half-an-hour played, finding the net after a clever one-two with Hassan Ameen.



Yousif Saeed and Brazilian Ze Carlos both went close to finding a leveller, but Khalid Al Senani was alert to the danger to keep them out.



Sharjah's season ends with a commendable seventh-place finish, while the triumph sees Al Jazira complete the campaign in third with 45 points, leaping above Al Shabab, who could only draw 1-1 at home to Bani Yas.

Only a defeat and a massive goal swing would have seen Al Wahda denied second spot, but they put in a professional display at Al Shaab, running out 3-1 winners on Sunday.



Jose Peseiro's side owed victory to their Argentinian forward Sebastian Tagliabue, who added two more to his tally for the season, leaving him with 28 goals.



The result was never in doubt as Al Shaab could only find the net with a late consolation, but any fightback would have proven inconsequential to their season, having already being consigned to relegation.



Champions Al Ahli saw out the season in style as they thrashed visitors Al Dhafra 5-1, with former Newcastle United man Hugo Viana and ex-West Ham United midfielder Luis Jimenez among the scorers.



Al Ahli end the season 16 points ahead of their nearest challengers, while Dhafra finished eighth.



Ajman and Emirates played out an entertaining match at Ajman Stadium, with the hosts claiming a 3-2 win.



The visitors took the lead twice and German Herrera's 74th-minute goal looked to have earned them a late win, only for Ivorian duo Bakary Kone and Boris Landry Kabi to secure all three points for Ajman.



The second relegated side, Dubai, unsurprisingly ended the season with a 3-0 home defeat by Al Nasr on Saturday, while Asamoah Gyan-inspired Al Ain beat Al Wasl 1-0 thanks a late penalty from the Ghana striker.