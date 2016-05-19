Udinese appoint Iachini to replace De Canio

Udinese have appointed Giuseppe Iachini as head coach to replace Luigi De Canio.



The Serie A club – who, like Granada and Watford, are owned by the Pozzo family – only just managed to preserve their top-flight status this season, finishing one point clear of the relegation zonein 17th.

Iachini has signed a two-year contract with Udinese having lasted under a month in his second spell in charge of Palermo in 2015-16.

The 52-year-old has also previously led the likes of Chievo, Sampdoria and Siena.



Udinese went through two bosses – Stefano Colantuono and De Canio – over the course of a campaign that saw them pick up only 15 points from their last 20 Serie A matches.

The club's statement read: "Udinese Calcio would like to thank manager Luigi De Canio and his staff for the commitment and professionalism they have shown throughout the last part of the campaign and for helping the team stay in the Serie A.

"The club wish De Canio and his staff all the best of luck for their future career."