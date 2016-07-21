Udinese snap up De Paul from Valencia
Argentine winger Rodrigo Paul joins Udinese on a five-year deal, joining from LaLiga side Valencia.
Udinese have completed the signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Valencia, the Serie A outfit announced on Wednesday.
De Paul, 22, joins Udinese on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €3million.
The Argentine winger joined Valencia in 2014 and made 29 appearances across all competitions for the LaLiga side.
However, after a promising first season, he was sent out on loan back to junior outfit Racing Club in January of this year.
A Valencia statement read: "As part of the deal, Valencia CF will earn a percentage of any future sale of the Argentinian.
"The club thank De Paul for his time at VCF, and wish him the best of success in Serie A in this new stage of his career."
Ufficiale: Rodrigo è un giocatore dell'Udinese!Il centrocampista ha firmato un contratto di cinque anni 20 luglio 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.