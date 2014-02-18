UEFA announce sanctions for racist behaviour

All were found guilty of breaching rules during UEFA competition matches towards the end of 2013.

Serbia have been punished for behaviour during their Under-21 European Championship qualifier with Belgium in November when racist chants were reported by an assistant referee.

UEFA confirmed on their website that "the sections of the stadium designated for home fans will be closed for Serbia's next UEFA European Under-21 Championship home game".

Serbia have also been ordered to display a "No to Racism" banner during that fixture, while whoever is named as captain will make a public address to announce Serbia's opposition to racism.

CSKA Moscow must play their next UEFA club competition game behind closed doors and pay a fine of €50,000 after their supporters were found guilty of displaying "a range of racist and far-right symbols" during a Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen in December.

The sanction will be enforced when CSKA next qualify for European competition, after they were knocked out of this season's Champions League.

UEFA added: "The punishment reflects the fact that CSKA have previous records of racist behaviour by supporters".

Meanwhile, Apollon will have sections of their stadium closed for their next European fixture after chanting towards a Legia Warsaw player in December was deemed to be racist by UEFA.