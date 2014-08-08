UEFA approve vanishing spray after trial

The spray was used by referees in the World Cup to ensure defensive walls are at least 10 yards away when free-kicks are taken by the opposition.

It was also trialled in the European under-17 Championship earlier this year and UEFA president Michel Platini has given the green light for spray to be used in European ties.

"After a successful test at the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Malta, I am pleased that the Referees Committee decided to approve the use of the vanishing spray in our senior competitions," Platini told UEFA's official website.

"As we all saw at the World Cup, this spray was very useful in helping the referee in free-kick situations, and I am sure we will see similar results in our matches this season."

The UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Sevilla on August 12 will be the first fixture in which the spray will be used, with Mark Clattenburg taking charge of that tie.

UEFA’s chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina welcomed the decision and is in no doubt it will benefit officials.

“Following the successful test and the Referees Committee approval, we will use the spray in the UEFA Super Cup next week,” Collina said.

"In my opinion, there is no doubt that the spray allows the referees to have an easier control in free-kick situations, as players cannot try to make the wall distance shorter by using the so-called 'penguin walk' tactic.

"Once the defensive wall has been correctly positioned, the free-kick will be taken with the distance respected,”