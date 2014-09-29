UEFA Champions League: Atletico v Juventus

Diego Simeone's men were defeated by city rivals Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, but their Group A campaign started with a 3-2 reverse to Greek Superleague holders Olympiacos a fortnight ago.

The Spanish champions now welcome the Serie A title winners to the Vicente Calderon and another loss would do further damage to Atleti's hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Atleti's loss to Olympiacos remains their only defeat in competitive matches this season and they have responded to the setback by taking seven points from a possible nine in their last three league matches.

Close-season signing Raul Jimenez broke his duck for the club with the last goal in a 4-0 rout of Sevilla on Saturday and the former Club America forward is eager to now make his mark in the Champions League.

"I'm very happy. I really wanted to score my first goal and finally it came," he told reporters.

"The team is giving me confidence so I can develop in Europe. The Champions League is something I want to play in.

"A few months ago I was watching those games on TV and now I have the chance to make my debut."

Atleti have doubts over captain Gabi who injured his ankle in the Sevilla win, but Simeone returns to the dugout after a serving the last game of a touchline ban at Olympiacos.

Juve travel to Spain buoyed a solid, if somewhat laboured, opening-round 2-0 win over Malmo in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri's reign has begun in fine fashion, with Juve winning all six of their competitive fixtures without conceding a goal this term.

The Calderon has proved a fortress for Atleti in recent history, though, they won five and drew one of their Champions League fixtures on home soil last season and have won 17 of the their past 19 home matches in UEFA competitions.

Juve's trip to Atleti appears to be their most difficult pool encounter on paper and comes just four days before their crunch Serie A clash with Roma at the Juventus Stadium.

Despite the potential pitfalls, centre-back Angelo Ogbonna insists the team will prepare for the match as they would any other.

"We will face Atletico as [we do] all the other teams," he told reporters. "It will take great concentration, we will try to prepare for the game in the best way."

Allegri is able to call on midfielder Roberto Pereyra who was suspended against Malmo, but Andrea Pirlo (hip), Andrea Barzagli (Achilles) and Martin Caceres (thigh) miss out.