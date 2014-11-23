UEFA Champions League: BATE v Porto

Julen Lopetegui's men are two points clear atop Group H after going unbeaten through four games, three of which they have won.

Having already qualified for the knockout stages, the Primeira Liga giants can take a step towards sealing top place.

In good news for Porto, Brazilian defender Danilo is fit for the clash after getting through training on Saturday.

It means Lopetegui has a full squad to choose from for the trip to Borisov Arena.

BATE, who have already clinched their ninth straight league title, still have a faint chance of reaching the knockout stages.

But Alyaksandr Yermakovich's men are five points adrift of second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk.

They are sure to be fired up for the clash, having suffered a 6-0 loss at Porto on the opening matchday.

BATE will be without Anri Khagush due to suspension, while they are looking to avoid setting an unwanted record.

Having conceded 19 goals so far, BATE are on the verge of breaking the record of goals conceded in the Champions League group stages.

Dinamo Zagreb (2011-12) and FC Nordsjaelland (2012-13) both conceded 22 goals.

If they are to avoid that record, BATE need to stop Yacine Brahimi and Jackson Martinez.

The Porto duo have scored four goals each in the group stages, with Algerian Brahimi netting a hat-trick against BATE.

Porto's last competitive game was on November 9 and they may take time to find their rhythm, which could give the hosts early chances.

But Lopetegui's men have the class and quality to claim yet another win in Europe against a BATE side battling in the continental competition.