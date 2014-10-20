UEFA Champions League: Olympiacos v Juventus

The Greek side welcome Massimiliano Allegri's men to Piraeus having suffered a surprise 2-0 reverse at Malmo in their last European outing.

But the hosts can have considerable hope of victory given their recent record at home in Europe's premier club competition, with a plethora of the continent's leading teams coming away from the Karaiskakis with nothing.

Atletico Madrid became the latest side to lose at the venue as they succumbed to a thrilling 3-2 defeat in the Group A opener last month, with Olympiacos suffering just two losses in their last 10 home Champions League games.

And, with Manchester United, Benfica and Arsenal all having been beaten by Olympiacos in Greece in recent times, Allegri and his players will need no reminder of the task facing them on Wednesday.

History is on the side of Juve, who have yet to lose to Olympiacos on Greek soil and won 7-0 in the last encounter between the two in Turin in 2003, a result that still stands as the hosts' heaviest defeat in European football.

Things have changed drastically since that meeting, though, and a Juve outfit that has fallen way behind the leading sides in top European competition head into the match having lost four of their last five Champions League away games.

Allegri's side were disappointing going forward as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Atletico in the second round of group fixtures and were equally unimpressive in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Sassuolo last weekend.

However, the visitors are expected to be boosted by the return of Chile playmaker Arturo Vidal.

Vidal missed the Sassuolo game due to apparent fatigue following the recent international break, but the 27-year-old is reportedly set to be restored to the starting XI.

Andrea Pirlo is the man expected to drop out for Vidal, while striker Fernando Llorente will likely miss out because of back problem.

Defenders Andrea Barzagli (heel) and Martin Caceres (thigh) are also sidelined, along with midfielder Romulo, who has a groin injury.

Attacking midfielder David Fuster is in contention for Olympiacos after returning to action in Saturday's 3-2 league success over Ergotelis, but defender Dimitris Siovas and forward Jorge Benitez both have thigh complaints and are set to miss out.

Michel could be forced into a change at the back with Giannis Maniatis – who has played in both group games so far – one booking away from a suspension.