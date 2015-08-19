UEFA Champions League Review: Late goals aplenty in play-off ties

Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk and Valencia all moved closer to the lucrative UEFA Champions League group stage with first leg play-off victories on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions looked to be well in control of their tie against Malmo having established a 3-1 lead courtesy of Leigh Griffiths's double and one from Nir Bitton.

But Jo Inge Berget came back to haunt his former club by scoring twice for the visitors at Parkhead, his second coming in stoppage time to leave the tie on a knife edge.

Valencia also scored late as they secured a convincing 3-1 win over Monaco.

Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli put the Spanish side in the driving seat when he found the net from close range with just four minutes left.

Earlier, Rodrigo de Paul and Daniel Parejo had scored for the hosts, with Mario Pasalic replying for the Ligue 1 side early in the second half.

A goal just before the break from Brazilian striker Marlos proved enough to secure victory for Shakhtar at Rapid Vienna, although the Ukrainian side's victory owed much to some fine saves from goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Dinamo Zagreb also won on their travels, but left it very late against Albanian side Skenderbeu.

A Blendi Shkembi free-kick had given the hosts a first-half lead before El Arabi Hilal Soudani levelled things up shortly after the hour-mark and Josip Pivaric won it for the Croatian side with a spectacular curling effort three minutes into stoppage time.

And there was yet more late drama in Switzerland where Basel looked set to down Maccabi Tel Aviv after Breel Embolo put the in-form hosts 2-1 up in the 88th minute.

The Israelis hit back six minutes into stoppage time, however, Eran Zahavi heading his second goal of the night to set up an intriguing second leg in Tel Aviv next week.